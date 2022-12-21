A sharing of memories honoring the life of Lee Appleby is planned for May 27, 2023, at his rural Burt County home within the shade of trees in his favorite valley. Known as a quiet man, Appleby slipped away silently during the early morning hours of Dec. 9, 2022, at a care center in Papillion, after years of declining health. He was 84.

Lee was born Dec. 1, 1938, near Elk City, coming to Lyons at the age of three when his parents, Harold and Celia Appleby, began farming east of town. Lee, and older brothers, Richard and Bruce, attended Lyons Public Schools.

In high school, his love of competition surfaced as he excelled in all sports, earning awards in track and football. After his 1957 graduation, he spent the summer working for USDA Forestry in the Glacier View District near the Big Creek Ranger Station near Kalispell, Montana.

Just before leaving Lyons, a double date started a young romance between a certain brown-eyed girl named Kay Carlson and a steady flow of letters between the states might have prompted Lee’s decision that fall to return home and ‘wait’ two years for his girl to graduate.

An engagement ring appeared the night of her 1959 high school graduation, and a Sept. 20 wedding followed. A few months later, the couple, against all parental advice, moved west where Lee worked as a kennel-man at the San Diego Humane Society for a year before bringing his homesick young wife back ‘home.’

They started their family while farming south of Lyons. During this era, Lee belonged to the Burt County Feeders Association, served on boards in the First Presbyterian Church and coached league softball.

By 1973, the family moved into Lyons when Lee began an earth moving business. He enjoyed running his bulldozer, working with farmers creating terraces and dams and clearance projects until 1983. He then joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service as a soil technician for the next 21 years until his retirement in 2003.

He was a member of the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department, an EMT as well as serving as captain of the rescue squad. He accepted a new challenge—receiving paramedic training in Omaha when defibrillators were introduced statewide to emergency units. The local Jaycees presented him, in 1977, the Distinguished Service Award. He served on the District 20 school board, and served as an officer of the Lyons-Decatur Booster Club.

Soon, the Soil Conservation Service office in Lyons was relocated to the county seat and the Applebys were commuting to Tekamah jobs. As empty nesters, they purchased a pocket of raw property in 1992. What began as a weekend camping retreat soon evolved to full time residency when they built a ‘house among the trees,’ soon known as the Homestead. Lee’s love of the outdoors, coupled with the joy of sharing, meant hosting events for school children, a summer program at Open Door Mission, scout troops, church youth groups, even a football team and yes, often times, Lee invited perfect strangers to enjoy outings directed by a gentle man who firmly believed everyone could benefit by a walk in untamed nature.

Lee also developed an interest in archeology working with Nebraska Historical Society on special projects after retirement.

While in his 50’s, he was a four-year participant in the Cornhusker State Games, winning the 100-meter dash and long jump and 110-meter hurdles. He went on to take part in the 1991 USA Track and Field National Masters at Naperville, Illinois, where he belatedly discovered he was out of his league. He described a competition often including retired track and field Olympians. Coming off the track, finishing last, in 100-plus degree heat, Lee grinned at his wife and joked, “I ran behind the very best of them.”

A man who preferred to stay at home, the one exception was when his granddaughter Ashlynn and fiancé Matt Turner presented a family trip to South Africa, fulfilling his wish to witness elephants, giraffes, lions, and rhinos in the wild at the Kwande Game Preserve.

As with so many, the early warnings of the catastrophic pandemic changed Lee’s life too. For health reasons, Lee and Kay spent that winter at an independent living facility in Elkhorn. The following spring, Lee entered a memory care home there, suffering one health set-back after another, complicated by dementia until his Dec. 9 passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bruce. His greatest heartache was the passing of his son Brent, 35, of Denver, in 1997.

Grieving Lee’s absence in their lives are his devoted wife of 64 years, daughter Vicky (Mel) Witmaack of Gretna, son Tad (Heather) of Kansas City, Kansas, grandchildren Ashlynn (Matt) Turner, Zach (Sarah) Jepson, Mike (Lana) Appleby, Brittany Appleby, Drew Appleby and Jacob Appleby, plus a growing number of great-grandkids. Mourners also includes nieces, nephews, extended family, and longtime special friends, Val Sydow and George Fritts, as well as a host of friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Nebraska.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.