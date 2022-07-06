Funeral services for Leota Busse were held Monday, June 27, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in the village. She passed away June 23, 2022, at the age of 90.

Lena Leota was born Feb. 10, 1932, to Frank and Lana Griebe in Decatur. Leota was baptized into the Lutheran faith and became a lifetime member of Decatur’s Trinity Lutheran Church. She attended school in Decatur and graduated in 1950.

On March 24, 1951, Leota married George Busse in Greeley, Colorado. Shortly after their marriage, George enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Vinegrove, Kentucky, where Leota joined him. Once George returned from the service, they lived the majority of their lives south of Decatur where they enjoyed their farming life. They retired in 2000 and moved into Decatur for the remainder of their lives.

Leota and George were blessed with three daughters: Karen, Peggy, and Jeanie.

During Leota’s lifetime she served on committees at Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid and Decatur VFW Auxiliary. She taught Sunday school and Bible school which she enjoyed immensely.

Leota was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and a woman of great faith. She enjoyed her family, friends and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband George, her parents, her sister Donna (Harold) King, brothers Joe (Betty) Griebe, Frank (Gitta) Griebe, Paul Griebe and Skippy Griebe; brother-in-law Charles Busse and great-grandson Garrett Hartman.

Leota is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Karen and Marty Worley of Omaha, Peggy and Darien Haeffner of Decatur and Jeanie and Ron Carson of Elkhorn; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Stephanie Worley, Cami and Kurt Hartman, Jill and Travis Hasenkamp, Leslie and Matt Timm, Stacy and Curt Koehler, Chelsie and Will Morales, Madison and Ryan Strang, and Grant Carson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Dick and Bonnie Griebe, sisters-in-law: Roxie Griebe, Elona Griebe, and Vivian Busse; many nieces, nephews, family and special friends.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.