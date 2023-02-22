Editor,

Tired of high meat prices? Don’t blame the producers. The free market no longer exists for farmers, just as they face many other insecurities over which they have no control.

As the prices we pay at the grocery store go up, farm prices can fall. They are now getting 14 cents of every dollar we spend on food.

Some of you will remember “Ma Bell” the Bell Telephone Company, probably the most recent example of a monopoly. It was the largest corporation in the world until it was dismantled by the Department of Justice in 1984. Our elected officials recognized how a monopoly over telecommunications was hurting consumers. But in the decades following, they began to believe that bigger is always better. As a result, there is little, and in some cases, no competition for meat packing companies. The four largest meat packing conglomerates control 85 percent of beef sales in this country. To eliminate competition, they have divided the country into specific areas, so when a producer takes cattle to market, there often is only one bidder, and the farmer has no choice but to sell at the price offered.

These same conglomerates fix the wholesale price of meat sold to supermarkets, which is passed on to each of us. Monopoly pricing is illegal and they have been sued. Last year, Smithfield settled a lawsuit for $75 million after being accused of limiting supply to inflate prices. They had previously settled lawsuits totaling $125 million. JBS was sued for $32.75 million for price-fixing charges. These same large cartels have been fined, but multi-million-dollar fines are just the cost of doing business on billion dollar profiteering, so they will not stop the practice.

While meat prices rose 12.3 percent for the year ending March 31, 2022, profits soared for these huge conglomerates. JBS made $4.4 billion, 70 percent over the previous year; Tyson made $4.1 billion, up 91 percent; and Cargill made $4.9 billion, up 60 percent over the previous year. The figures are for the year ending May 2022.

According to the Roosevelt Institute and Economic Policy Institute, more than half of our inflation is caused by monopoly profiteering. It’s been given the name “greedflation.”

We all need to contact our representatives in Congress and then pay attention to how they vote and who benefits from their votes. They need to start representing us—not big money.