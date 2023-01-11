Letter to the Editor

What’s going on?

Editor,

With another spending bill, 1.7 trillion this time, this administration continues to print money so our next generation will have a huge burden placed upon them. This is pure insanity!

The happenings in our country are not so much about Democrats and Republicans as it is about good versus evil.

Your new year resolutions should be about taking back our country such as:

Concerns about the housing markets are serious. They have declined for the sixth consecutive month. The lack of border control has intensified, costing the taxpayers and creating concerns for our safety.

Inflation that is eating us up. Consumer prices are up 9.1 percent over the year ended June 2022, largest increase in 40 years. Supply chains need to be improved to meet the demand of consumers.

The drag queen shows conducted in the presence of children need to stop. The drugs pouring into our country with an open border also needs to stop. A fentanyl crisis continues to kill our youth.

We need to stop funding the Ukrainian war with Russia and draining our strategic petroleum reserve that provides energy security for America. It has put us in a vulnerable position to defend ourselves.

We also need to resume our energy independence and decrease the crime rate. Taxes need reduced, not increased.

A complete investigation into the biological warfare that has plagued our country since the beginning of the COVID needs to be undertaken.

So much more that is going wrong in our wonderful USA, like the bomb cyclone that resulted in deaths, should have caught the President’s attention and brought him to the area to provide support and show concern for the people. Instead he is vacationing. This shows you just how much he cares for our citizens and why he needs to go.

Is this the United States of America? I don’t recognise it!

What happened to “We The People?”

Donette Jackson

Tekamah