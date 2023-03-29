Let’s take back our country

Editor,

While we are sitting here twiddling our thumbs, China is busy working their way to the position of a super world power. Our so-called president and his administration are just sitting by and letting it happen. Oh boy, do we need someone to lead our country instead of someone who is compromised. How embarrassing as a super-power country.

If you don’t agree, then you are not aware of what is taking place in our world. Educate yourself and stay informed. Pretty scary when communist countries are being so bold. From the start of COVID to China and Russia coming together is causing great concern, but I guess not for most of the far-left Democrats. They better get a handle on all of this soon before we are beyond return.

Chinese surveillance balloons allowed to fly over our country, Russian fighter jets threatening our drone and downing it in the Black Sea, concern about the content of the Chinese Web site TicTok. There are concerns about the safety of its young users and that the app could be used to spy on U.S. users. Along with the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Norwegian parliaments have banned the use of TicTok on government-issued phones.

Banks failing and the government bailouts are just wrong. We do not need to print more money thus putting more pressure on future generations. This is what we get when we have incompetent people heading up our government. Also, we have people who do not love our country and are only interested in their own pocketbooks.

Our country is full of problems such as open borders that are tearing our country apart and costing our taxpayers mega bucks. We need to fight for term limits, build a strong military in order to protect us from harm, demand credibility, transparency, which begins in our communities. We cannot be passive about what is happening. We need to be steadfast and fight for our freedoms and liberties. Remember, “We the People.”

I continue to pray that God will watch over us as we try to gain the proper perspective to get our country back. There are so many ungodly things going on that do not value life. We are His children and I think He is really sad that we have strayed from His word. There is power in prayer so let’s be his servants.

Donette Jackson

Tekamah