Letter to the Editor

Grass had to go as mayor, but I was very hesitant about Walford. Her resume is extremely thin for actionable items as a council member. Walford has demonstrated her nasty temper when challenged by the public; can’t articulate issues to the public; shows an inability to understand finance and often comes to council meetings unprepared. These are similar qualities Grass had.

My husband and I went to the meet-and-greet at Ronnie’s for Walford, Adamson and Bacon. Walford came over to the table where my husband and I were seated. She thanked us for coming and said, “Day-one when I’m the mayor, the city ordinances will be enforced on your street.” I proceeded to ask her about her plans. There was a vagueness in her plans but “her administration was going to make a difference.” Adamson was her right-hand person. Walford clearly told me three employees would be gone on Dec. 8, the first council meeting of her administration; and employee-four won’t like working for her and that person would leave on their own. There are actually six city employees who aren’t capable of doing their positions but four is a start. This wasn’t just bar talk about removal of employees. Walford told many people her employee plans.