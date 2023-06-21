The monster is out

The state’s property tax/valuation process is out of control. According to my county assessor we got somewhere around a 40 percent increase in our property valuations.

Our local taxing authorities, the county, city, school district, all approved increases in their levies last year. Now this year, we have been hit with a 40 percent increase in property valuation. Doesn’t this increase the amount of value the taxing authorities will be collecting against. Yes, it does and so our property tax bills could be going up again.

Our county assessor stated for Tekamah, the tax rate is 90.6962 cents per $100 so for a $100,000 home your tax bill may go from $906.92 to $1,315.10. So, if the city does not reduce its levies, you will pay over $400 more in property taxes on $100,000 and that is just for the city and not the county or school boards.

So, my question is, will the taxing authorities reduce the levies to collect only what they took last year or are they going to keep the bonus?

It will be up to everyone to contact your local county, city, and school boards and ask what they are planning to do. If they are not going to reduce the levies, then it’s time we stand up and do something about it at the voting booth.

Our state government has only put a band-aid on this problem by increasing two property tax credit programs, capping school spending, and eliminating some community college property tax. I say this is only a band-aid fix because it does not get to the root cause of the problem.

Providing a property tax credit when you pay your income taxes is only taking money collected through sales tax and income tax. So, you need to think about the effects of these credits. The big effect is the state is using this money for property tax relief instead of using the money that could be used for other purposes.

Why not do something to fix the problem instead of robbing one tax pocket to throw money at a problem that could be fixed. It is time for our state legislature and governor to do something about how our property is valued, assessed, and what the taxing authorities do with our money. Fix the problems with solutions that work and stop putting band-aids on the problem.

Shawn Qualley

Tekamah