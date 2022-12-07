Letter to theEditor

Editor,

Last month, a fast moving fire started in Washington County that entered our fire district. When we arrived on scene, we were moved by the amount of farmers and neighbors who were helping evacuate people, rescue family pets, and disc fields to help stop the fire from spreading further.

We are so thankful and proud to be a part of such a caring community, who dropped what they were doing to help their neighbors.

We appreciate the communities coming together to help, but please remember we are doing our best to keep everyone and everything safe. If you do not have to be in the area, please stay away. Blowing smoke and dirt from discing can cause visible hazards, we don’t want to create more danger by having onlookers somewhere they shouldn’t be and getting hurt.

We give thanks to the many fire and rescue departments that responded to this wildfire—including Herman, Nickerson, Uehling, Winslow, Hooper, Lyons, Oakland, and Tekamah—who responded in such a timely manner. Many fire and rescue volunteers had to leave work or drop what they were doing to respond to the fire that lasted into the night hours.