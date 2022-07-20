Letters to the Editor

What really happened in Kearney

Editor:

I have been asked by multiple people for some clarification and understanding of what happened at the Republican Party state convention July 9, 2022. I believe that what happened has been brewing for at least 10 years or longer. This was not tied to any specific candidate, race or any one moment in time. We as Republicans want to defend and protect the Constitution , make sure that it is upheld, and we are tired of platform values not being executed.

People want to read different narratives into why they believe it happened. Many of us feel, on a local level, that we have not been heard in years, we were told our voices did not matter any more. Many of us felt, on a local level, we were not allowed to back Republican candidates of our choice before the primary.

So, we as delegates who were duly elected by our peers on a county level felt the one way to bring power back to the local level was a change of leadership.

So we voted the chairman out and voted in a very strong conservative Republican who believes in our constitutions—federal, state and party—which brings power back to the local level.

Our new chairman is Eric Underwood.

The powers that were did not like the delegates voting to take the power from the top and bring it back locally, so many resigned their positions. They tried to strip our voting power from clearly elected delegates because they did not like the free-speech criticism of the job they were doing.

It is a scary thing when they think they have that kind of power. I believe that was the nail in the coffin that kicked off the whole reason for a change in leadership.

As we move forward, we as Republicans in Burt County need to band together, work together, volunteer together and make our voices heard all the way to Lincoln. We need to show that those of us in the rural areas have a voice, and that we will be heard and that we expect to be represented by those we help elect.

We simply brought the power back to the local level. Now we are going to have to put our money where our mouth is and work to put into office in Lincoln candidates who represent us. But we will need to keep our candidates accountable to represent the people that voted them in and not some big-money donor or lobbying arm.

I, as your Burt County Republican vice chair and SCC subdistrict 317 councilman, will represent you to the best of my ability. If you have any questions or discussions you would like to have, you can contact me by e-mail at Joeforbcrpne@gmail.com.

Joe Goebel

Tekamah

Thanks Tekamah

Editor:

The American Legion/Tekamah Area Vets wish to thank the community for supporting the fireworks stand.

The money raised will sponsor delegates at Boys and Girl State, Junior Law Cadet, American Legion Ball, and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. We also support the area veterans home, fruit baskets for shut-in veterans and donations to local charities.

A special thank you goes to Dave and Shauna Self who managed the fireworks stand and the unseen support of Mike Robinson who put the roof on the stand and to Hunter Nohrenberg for providing the tin, Steve Devening for helping in an emergency of a flat tire, Pat Braniff for putting tires on the flag cart and Denny Connealy for storing our equipment for years.

Thank you i-Help for your support and all others too numerous to mention.

Vic Jensen

Tekamah American Legion Post Commander

Great to see more views

Editor:

So glad to see the two letters to the editor in the July 5th Plaindealer sounding about what they believe to be true.

This is what the first amendment is all about. Free speech is one of our constitutional rights by which we have the right to agree to disagree. It is all good because it means that people are reading, watching and communicating their thoughts and concerns about what is happening in our country.

Let’s try to put aside our partisan issues and concentrate on what is best for our country and our future generations. We all need to take a stand on what we believe and let our voices be heard. We need to educate ourselves and listen to both sides of the story. Actions always speak louder than words.

We now have a comparison. When this new administration took over in January gas prices were lower, food prices were affordable, we were energy independent, our streets were safer, we were not being censored on social media like we are today. We had a stronger military, our economy was surging, no defunding of the police.

We have gone backwards and our country is hurting. This should be a concern for all of our American citizens. Freedom does not come without a price.

I am very disappointed in our Congress as to why they would allow the President to sell a million barrels of our US strategic petroleum reserve to China who continues to purchase Russian oil. We were assured that Biden was releasing this oil to America so it could be refined for gasoline to drive down prices at the pump. They lied to the American people. We are missing the boat when it comes to putting America first. They are putting America last.

So please speak out and talk about the chaos that is going on in our America. It is real and it is happening. We need to join forces and eradicate this cancer that will continue to eat away at our society and our souls. Let’s bring back our faith and trust that our country is worth fighting for and this can be done starting in your own community. Remember to practice one of our most important civil rights and that is to vote.

These famous words of our 35th and youngest President John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” May God bless the faithful and protect our wonderful country.

Donette Jackson

Tekamah

Me too

Editor:

Like Marge Shumake, in her letter to the editor in the July 5 Plaindealer, I cannot take it any more.

Ms. Shumake made one misquote and you couldn’t wait to point that misquote out.

Meanwhile, for months you have been printing letters from an individual that were full of conspiracy theories, misquotes and outright lies, yet not once did you comment.

Seems to me, if you are going to correct one letter, you should correct them all.

Frances Clements

Tekamah

Thanks for bringing that up.

On our opinion page, we welcome the views of our community members. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion, and we take that right seriously. We have, on occasion corrected first speakers when we felt it was necessary.

But because this is an opinion page, we also believe we have a duty to protect the speech of the first speaker, not whatever source that speaker may be misquoting or the source of their conspiracy theory.

If a second speaker wants to disagree with the first, that’s fine, but please don’t take issue with something that was not said.

We felt the correction was important this time because of the seriousness of the allegation. We don’t want the person who is third in line for the Presidency to be complicit in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, but no one said she was.—Ed.