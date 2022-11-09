Letters to the Editor

Be more transparent

Editor,

A Burt County Planning Commission meeting was held on Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:30 pm, I assume at the courthouse. This was an open public hearing for a final plat approval for the Eagle Island subdivision, located east of Tekamah, north of County Road IJ, that adjoins Harbor 671 to the north.

Scott Ronnfeldt, of Lyons, made a motion to accept the final plat with the pros being economic development and growth of the tax base in Burt County, with the stipulation that all state and federal regulations be followed.

Dave Brainard, the owner and developer, gave an update stating that he is in the process of getting his StormWater Pollution Prevention Plan reinstated and he hopes to have the island ready in December. Those present to vote were: Chairman, Rodney Bromm, Tekamah: Charley Cull, Oakland; Don Johnson, Oakland; Clayton Olsen, Lyons; and Scott Ronnefeldt, Lyons.

The quorum present voted yes. Absent were Jay Hovendick, Tekamah; Wally Lydick,Tekamah; Tony Moseman, Oakland; and Roger Pond, Craig.

We need to request that our planning and zoning commission and county board be more transparent regarding notices being posted in all newspapers, not just in the reporting newspaper for the year, which is the Lyons-Mirror Sun this year. This was about the Tekamah area so all the more reason for a notice to be published in the Plaindealer.

No minutes from this meeting were posted online under the planning and zoning commission on the website (burtcounty.ne.gov). If you don’t have a computer or a smartphone you would rely on our local newspaper to stay informed.

“We the People” (taxpayers) deserve and demand transparency!

Donette Jackson

Tekamah

Justice for Ryann

Editor,

I read the article and the self-defense ruling in the fatal shooting of Ryann Sshuman and was in shock and disbelief. This is a total fabrication of the facts that surround this unfortunate incident.

The Oakland police were not experienced and the Nebraska State Patrol handled the investigation of the shooting. This investigation was never completed and the ruling of self-defense is an attempt to get rid of a potentially very expensive legal trial and incarceration.

Ryann was from California and the shooter was from North Carolina. Ryann has no local family to seek justice for him. I feel the people of Oakland who this young man touched have got to demand a full investigation of this matter.

The state patrol relied heavily on the information of the young couple in making the ruling of self-defense, as the only other witness is dead. The patrol never questioned any local people about the incident. I personally observed the shooter and his companion before and after the shooting, but I have never been questioned by the patrol. A neighbor who lives in an apartment directly across the hallway from Ryann also has not been interviewed for his knowledge of the parties. I believe their story of self-defense is impossible to believe when you have knowledge of Ryann Schuman’s personality and demeanor. After the shooting, I observed the female he is supposed to have attacked and saw no visible physical bruises. Ryann suffered on shot directly below the armpit, that could only happen if he had his hands raised up. Ryann was happy that the couple was leaving as they had become a burden, doing nothing but gaming all day, arguing and fighting with each other.

We cannot save Ryann but we can demand a full investigation and get justice for Ryann.

Ben Murray

Oakland