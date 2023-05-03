Kudos to lawmakers

Editor,

Congratulations to our state lawmakers for passing bill LB 77, permitless concealed carry.

They understand that law abiding, responsible citizens of Nebraska will not be deprived of our Constitutional right to defend ourselves, our family and our friends from thugs, deranged individuals and terrorists.

Law enforcement cannot stop the crime. By the time they are able to respond to the threat, the carnage is over. How can anyone honestly believe that any bad guy will adhere to any gun law?

Gary Tuma

Blair

Support for all

Editor,

I think it’s good that we are supporting new businesses in our community, but let’s not forget the ones who have been a mainstay for many years, forming the foundation for present-day Tekamah.

The Chatt Community Center recently celebrated its 50th anniversary recently and no recognition was given from the Chamber of Commerce, the city council or the mayor.

This is not just a place for “old people.” It is for everyone and it provides a vital service to our community. They want the Chatt Center to support various events in our community but don’t support the Chatt.

I think an apology is owed to Debbie and her staff. They are doing a wonderful job keeping the center going. They deserve our respect and recognition.

Reta Meyer

Tekamah