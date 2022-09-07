Letters to the Editor

Remember when ...?

Editor,

Remember when we had a healthy middle class and good-paying jobs with benefits? Company presidents made a very good living. Fast forward to today with huge corporations worth billions run by CEOs who make millions.

Remember Ronald Reagan and his “trickle down” theory? The Right still claims it works, but we know better. Republicans did away with unions, resulting in lower wages and fewer benefits. The Supreme Court in 2008 overturned key campaign finance rules and sided with a conservative advocacy group, Citizens United. For the first time, corporations had a First Amendment right to spend unlimited amounts of money on political races. Super PACs and front groups, like Citizens United, ran attack ads against candidates hostile to corporate interests. Those groups spent nearly $3 billion on attack ads in the 2020 election—a very good reason not to just depend on TV ads to determine who to vote for.

Corporations and the super-rich have an enormous influence on our elected officials. They threaten to spend millions to oppose anyone who stands up to corporations, so nothing has gotten done on climate change and prescription drug costs until Democrats recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes both issues and more. Not one Republican voted for it.

Last year was a great year for the 0.0002 percent of Americans who are billionaires (724 ultra-elites). Elon Musk’s personal fortune rose to $340 billion in 2021 while people worldwide struggled to survive. Jeff Bezos’ net worth rose to $197 billion last year. This year, Bezos commissioned the world’s largest superyacht, costing half a billion dollars. However, it’s too tall to go under a bridge and he can’t get it out of the Dutch port where it was built.

Marge Shumake

Tekamah

Another view

Editor,

As a former resident of the wonderful town of Tekamah, I still read the Plaindealer as often as I can.

Recent letters to you have been interesting to say the least, and I would like to add a few options to what has been said, being mindful that I haven’t been able to read all of the opinions sent into you.

Well, here goes.

I’ve seen several letters from Donnette Jackson and have read them with an open mind and have considered a lot of what she has said.

The thing that I find so crazy and anymore, it’s just typical of the Democratic/liberals, to accuse the Right side of the aisle of spreading lies and conspiracy theories, yet they can never just reply back with any factual information.

So here is my opinion on some of this.

Mrs. Jackson made a 150 percent true comparison of the current administration and the one under President Trump. Under Trump, inflation was the second lowest since World War II; under President Biden it’s the second highest in history, and that’s consumer and wholesale inflation. Where is the lie and conspiracy theory in that?

When President Biden came to office we were energy independent and were, in fact, a net exporter of crude oil, now (at one time) we have had record gas and diesel prices, which effects absolutely everything. Where’s the lies and conspiracy theories in that? It’s all true and we are all living proof of it.

Does the Left think this country runs on magical fairy dust? Apparently they do.

Supply chain issues, where does one even start on that one? The proof is in the shortages on our store’s shelves and not just grocery stores, it affects everything including the cars we try to drive.

A stock market that keeps falling and making people lose money and my favorite subject is an absolutely horrible domestic policy that includes a wide open Southern border. By the time this poser in the Oval Office gets done, we will have over 6 million undocumented illegal immigrants in this country. I ask the Left side, how is that even a thing that you people support? What will you do when we have another terrorist attack on this country, who will you blame? Let me guess--Trump, yet he had record low immigration. Prove me wrong.

And another great one is his foreign policy. Isn’t it great being on the precipice of the chances of major wars in the world? No one respects us under this current administration. Does anyone remember the last time a member of Congress visited Twain? China got all puffed up, but Bill Clinton had the courage to basically park two carrier battle groups in the area. What happened now? Biden said nothing, and we have watched China flex their muscles. Under President Trump, China was under control and North Korea stopped launching missiles; now they are getting ready for another underground nuclear test.

Russia threatens the use of nuclear weapons. I guarantee that would have never happened under Trump.

We had a politically incorrect President called Trump. He said things, and I believe he did it just to make the liberals and the media go nuts, but he loves this country and was putting America first here and on the foreign stage.

May God bless this great country, the United States of America.

Bob Davis

Owatonna, Minnesota