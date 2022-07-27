Letters to the Editor

First class job

Editor,

Tonight at our new pool’s adult aerobic swim class, I saw small town success in action.

One of our adult participants slipped, hit her head on a support post and appeared badly injured.

It was a serious situation.

Our responsible, well-trained lifeguards jumped into action without hesitation. One called 911 as the others rapidly took all the appropriate steps for the emergency as they waited for the squad to arrive.

I was in awe watching these young people take charge.

I want our community to be aware that these level-headed guards are prepared for the safety of our young and old swimmers.

Well done, and thank you lifeguards!

Linda Rogers

Tekamah

Demand better

Editor,

Elected officials are to work for the people who elected them. The Tekamah government officials are working poorly for the citizens of Tekamah.

Government officials are not working on the 10-year plan for the future of Tekamah or even an effective government.

Mayor Ron Grass has provided no vision or leadership to reach the 10-year plan. Each council meeting should have discussions on the action items to reach these goals. This doesn’t happen. Grass spends most of his time trying to rule over the council as opposed to working for the betterment of Tekamah.

As for the council members, they don’t seem to understand their roles and power for bringing the city of Tekamah to the future. The council does stop Grass, but very ineffectively. The council does not need the mayor’s permission to move forward and can develop plans for the two great wants of the citizens: strict enforcement of the city ordinances and improved street. If these plans aren’t executed by the mayor, the public will clearly see it’s the mayor who is keeping Tekamah from moving forward.

Citizens, you can no longer sit back and be compliant. Use your voice to get the results from the city government, otherwise you will never see your taxpayer dollars spent on your wants and improvements to the city.

Theresa DeVries

Tekamah

Don’t just complain

Editor,

If you are not happy about how your tax dollar is being spent then don’t just complain, take action and attend your school board, city council or county board meetings and ask questions. Be proactive and educate yourself about your issues.

I can’t believe the number of people I talk to who are dissatisfied and feel that we are not getting the full advantage of our taxation.

We live out in the country and our roads are atrocious. We have washboards before every stop sign that sends you sideways, piles of gravel and rock on the sides of the road so that it hampers the farmers from running their stalk cutters and sickles to trim the edges of their planted fields. Back in the day, we had wonderful county roads in our direction because we had dedicated and knowledgeable maintainer guys that took pride in their work. Things need to change!

Maybe instead of spending the high dollars on new equipment to maintain our roads, we should blacktop them. Gravel and rock doesn’t come cheap and many times there are wasteful amounts that are spread out across our roads to fill in the grooves. That just doesn’t work!

We have been attending our county board meetings, asking questions, and observing what actions are taken on their agenda. Please join us and you will be enlightened.

Donette Jackson

Tekamah