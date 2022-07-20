Library hosting two free programs

In addition to its ongoing summer reading program, Lied Tekamah Public Library has two public events slated for later this month.

On Wednesday, July 20, Phyllis Hall will be presenting in the downstairs meeting room about the history of Raggedy Ann dolls and will have dolls to display to program attendees. It will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

On Wednesday, July 27, Debbie Thiemann from DT Photography will be hosting an Introduction to Photography class. Participants will need to bring their DSLR camera, charged battery, SD card, and notebook and pen for notes. The class is free but pre-registration is required. Register in person or call the library at 402-374-2453.