PLATTSMOUTH – Christmas at the Plattsmouth Public Library isn’t just child’s play. It’s also adult-friendly.
On the next three Wednesdays – Dec. 5, 12 and 19 – the library is showing holiday movies geared more for adults.
“They’re family movies, but more for adults in that they’re not animated,” said Karen Mier, librarian.
The movies aren’t the classic ones aired every year, so the public can enjoy a movie probably never seen before and still experience the holiday spirit like the more famous movies, Mier said.
Each movie begins at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s lower-level auditorium with free popcorn available.
Call the library at 402-296-4154, ext. 24 for the titles.
Of course, what would Christmas be without a holiday family party. This year’s annual library party will be on Monday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium and the nearby children’s area.
Special guest Mrs. Hope U Know Clause will show off her face painting talents to the kids, while their favorite balloon art will be created by Rainbow Trout.
Of course, the highlight will be the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus for visits and pictures. Refreshments will be on hand and a bonus will be waiting for all the children.
“Every child will get to go away with a little Christmas gift,” Mier said.
The party is free and open to everyone, she said.
“You don’t have to have a library card or you don’t have to live in the city, just pop in.”
On Dec. 21, the library’s monthly bingo game will be holiday-related, Mier said. Held on the third Friday of each month, the game starts at 1:30 p.m.
“We get about 10 to 20 people generally (at that event),” Mier said.