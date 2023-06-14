The Summer Reading Program at Lied Tekamah Public Library began on Monday, June 5 and will run through Friday, July 28.

There are programs for people of all ages, said Library Director Gabby Mahon.

For example, a dinosaur exhibit, Stomp, Chomp, Roar! was at the library on Tuesday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m, and The LEGO Guy will be at the library on Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m.

Toddler Time will continue on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 and Story Time will be held Thursday afternoons at 4. Children aged 3 and under are encouraged to attend Toddler Time, and those 4 and older are encouraged at Story Time.

Also at the library every Friday is a new program called “Friday Features” where we will be showing a PG or G rated movie with free popcorn!

For adults, there is Drop-in Game Night on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and a new drop-in weekly program called “Calm Color” that will begin on Wednesday afternoons from 1-2 p.m.

Local author Mary Connealy will be at the library to discuss her new book and have a brief Q&A with readers on Thursday, June 29th, from 6-7 p.m.

More information on any of the library’s programs is available by calling 402-374-2453.

All of the library’s programs are free and open to the public. No membership is required.