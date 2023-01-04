Funeral services for Linda Murray are set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., at the church.

On Dec. 24, 2022, Linda Elaine (Longville) Murray passed away quietly with her family by her side, after a short battle with bladder cancer. She had just turned 80.

Linda was the first of six children born to Dale and Grace (Nelson) Longville. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 20, 1942. During high school, her parents moved to Omaha, where she graduated from Benson High School in 1960. That was where she met Brendan Murray.

Linda attended college at University of Omaha and worked as a telephone operator. She married Brendan on Feb. 3, 1962. She was a homemaker and the owner/operator of a cute antique store on main street of Elkhorn. They moved to Oakland in 2004. In February of this year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 2020, they decided to join First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved church and the friends she made there. She enjoyed reading, music, going to movies, plays, operas, but mostly spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Brendan Murray; children: Brendan Patrick (Marcia) Murray, Jean (Marty) Peterson, Paul (Evangline) Murray; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; very special cousin, Richard (Libby) Gehrman; siblings: Susie (Oly) Cowles, Amy Longville, Owen Longville, Michael Longville, Janet Birch; sisters-in-law: Margaret (Dave) Wager, Mary (Larry) Edmonds, Susie (Steve) Lee; brothers-in-law, Jim (Carol) Murray, Robert (Sandra) Murray; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.