 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Bardi

  • 0
funeral-candles

Word has been received of the death of Lisa Bardi.

The 58-year-old Tekamah woman passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

No services will be held.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News