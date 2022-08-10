Word has been received of the death of Lisa Bardi.
The 58-year-old Tekamah woman passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
No services will be held.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
