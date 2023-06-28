Local author Mary Connealy will be at the Lied Tekamah Public Library on Thursday, June 29, discussing her latest book as well as the writing process.

The event will be held in the downstairs meeting room from 6-7 p.m. A question and answer session also will be part of the evening.

According to her Web site, Connealy “is the bestselling author of over 70 books and novellas has over one and a half million books in print.”

Mary Connealy writes romantic comedies with cowboys and is celebrated for taking her readings on a fun, action-packed adventure. Her most recent book series are “The Lumber Baron’s Daughters,” “Brothers in Arms,” “High Sierra Sweethearts,” “Cimarron Legacy,” “Wild at Heart,” “Trouble in Texas,” “and Kincaid Brides.”

She is a two-time Carol Award winner, and a Rita, Christy and Inspirational Reader’s Choice finalist.

Her books are available at the library to check out and will be featured on a display for patrons.

This event is free and open to the public.