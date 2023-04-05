Was it worth it for members of Tekamah Lions Club to travel to a two-district convention in Norfolk March 18?

You bet.

In addition to the networking and information on changes at the national and international levels, two local club members also were recognized for their activities.

Lion Keith Burge was presented a Certificate of Appreciation, signed by International President Brian Sheehan. The certificate was conferred by Past International Director Dr. Gary Anderson.

Generally, only one or two such certificates are bestowed at the district level at each of the state’s three conventions. They come, in part, at the recommendation of the district governor.

Burge, who has been a club member for roughly 14 months, has immersed himself in club activities. He is a frequent volunteer at club projects and has become involved in club leadership, serving as first vice president for the current year which ends June 30. He also is a candidate for club president when elections are held at the end of this month.

Immediate past president Karen Jackson, who has served the district as a zone chairman this year, was elected at the Norfolk convention to the office of second vice district governor. The election puts her on a path to be elected district governor, the highest local office attainable in Lions International, in the spring of 2025. District governors are formally installed into office at the international convention held every summer. The convention this year is in Boston. The 2025 convention is in Mexico City.

As zone chairman, she has assisted six clubs, Arlington, Blair, John C. Fremont, Oakland, Snyder and Tekamah. Demonstrating a high level of activity and communication, she has produced monthly newsletters, travelled several hundred miles over the last nine months and has organized three meetings for the zone. The fourth is scheduled to be held tonight, April 4, in Herman.

The club’s first female president, serving in its centennial year of 2021-22, Jackson is the first Tekamah Lion to seek higher office since Dave Marion was elected district governor in 2002.

All told, the Tekamah club has had six district governors in its ranks, Ralph Anderson, Sr., Bill Haynes, Karl Adamson, Ed Morrow, Mike Martin and Marion. Anderson, Adamson and Morrow all became council chairman, roughly the equivalent of state president. Adamson became the only Tekamah member to reach the level of International Director, serving from 1992-1994.

Only the host club, Norfolk, had more members in attendance from District O at the recent convention. Vice president Tim Gregerson and board member Mark Jackson also attended.