Displaying art work for the Logan Valley Artists Spring Art Show at Burt County Museum in Tekamah on April 18 were Mary Petersen, Caroline Zuhlke and RoJane Beineke, all of Bancroft; Marilyn Tenney, Lacey Hollman, Schuylar Hollman, Bonnie Pueppke and Kim Roberts of Lyons; Marie Englehardt of West Point; Jennifer Gahan and Naomi Gahan of Oakland; Rev. Gary Fugman of Decatur; and Sheryl Piere of Macy. All art was judged by Nancy TeSelle of Tekamah.

Pieces chosen to go to the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Show June 8-11 in Columbus are: “South Dakota Marsh” (Best of Show), an oil by Caroline Zuhlke; Pineapple Party Dress sculpture, Marilyn Tenney; Bi-Color Bloom, alcohol ink, Caroline Zuhlke; The Farm, mixed media, Kim Roberts; Palomino Spirit, jewelry, Mary Petersen; Ice Blue, pastel, also by Mary Peterson.

All the club’s art will be on display at Burt County Museum through Thursday, May 18. Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5.