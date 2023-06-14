If you are turning 65 or you’re deciding to retire after age 65 from your job that has provided insurance for you it’s hard to know what to do about Medicare. If you’re looking for Medicare information you can trust with absolutely no sales pitches – look no further!

A New to Medicare Workshop will be held in Oakland in the Rosen Room of the Oakland Auditorium on Thursday evening, June 22, beginning at 7:00 p.m. This workshop is presented by Mary Loftis, certified Nebraska SHIP/SMP Counselor.

SHIP is a federally mandated program through the Nebraska Department of Insurance to help individuals understand their insurance options when becoming Medicare eligible. Every state has a SHIP program and Mary Loftis has been a SHIP Counselor for 18 years right here in Northeast Nebraska.

SHIP provides confidential counseling and Medicare education throughout the state and Mary mainly works with individuals in Burt, Dodge and Washington Counties. This New to Medicare Workshop is open to anyone in any county, but pre-registration is requested so enough materials are available.

If you’re looking for Medicare information you can trust, call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or Mary’s Medicare phone at 402-380-9554 to sign up for this workshop – and bring a friend!