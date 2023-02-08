Mass of Christian burial for Loretta Barada was celebrated Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Loretta joined God in heaven on Jan. 30, 2023, held and surrounded by family, just hours after she and Sam renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony.

Loretta Rose was born on Aug. 5, 1951, in Sioux Falls, to Charles, Sr. and Margaret A. Barnett. Being the baby girl and number 10 of 11 children, her childhood was filled with much joy, many memories, and the expected shenanigans from her big, fun, loving Barnett family.

She attended St. Joseph Cathedral Grade School and O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Following graduation in 1969, she moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to attend Northern State College. Four short, fun years later she graduated with a degree in education and nervously headed south to Lyons for her first teaching opportunity.

Although her plan was for a short stay before moving closer to home, Loretta fell in love with Lyons, the school and teachers, the community, and above everything, her Sam, who she met shortly after moving to town.

As her story goes, she never moved away. Loretta and Sam were united in marriage on July 9, 1977, at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Sioux Falls, a very special place to her. This marriage, lasting over 45 years, was blessed with three children, Brynn, Tony, and Ben.

Her love for helping students, working with children, and inspiring those around her allowed her to thrive in the classroom. She taught special education for 34 years, retiring in 2007. She then served as a substitute teacher for nine more years because she couldn’t quite stay away.

Her passion to help others reached far beyond her students. For many years she served as a regular Hearts and Hands volunteer, a member of the St. Joseph’s altar society, and a Eucharistic Minister who took great joy in providing communion and fellowship for the elderly and sick at home. She was an emotional caregiver and bedside companion for many as they entered into the great kingdom of heaven. She had a natural welcoming spirit and loved just being there for people.

When she wasn’t taking care of (and worrying about) others, she enjoyed reading, going to sporting events, listening to The Beatles, talking to her sisters for hours on the phone, and connecting with friends and family online among other things. She was proud of her Irish heritage.

Loretta’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She loved being there for everything they participated in and was a constant source of inspiration, faith, and compassion for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Barnett, sister Margaret “Peggy” Barry and brother-in-law Tom Barry, brother Charles A. “Chick” Barnett, Jr., and brother Father Larry ‘Louie’ Barnett.

Loretta is survived by her husband Sam, daughter Brynn Hayes, Lyons, sons Tony (Vicki) Barada of Ceresco and Ben (Sara) Barada, Omaha; eight grandchildren; siblings Frank (Sheryl) Barnett of Sioux Falls, Pete (Donna-Rae) Barnett of Annandale, Virginia, Maxine Barnett of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Monsignor Steve Barnett of Sioux Falls, Katie (John) Baldwin of Yankton, South Dakota, Tim (Sally) Barnett of Harrisburg, South Dakota, and Denny (Liz) Barnett of Shawnee, Kansas; sister-in-law Lenore Barnett of Escondido, California; brothers-in-law Jim (Linda) Barada of Fremont, Mike (Cheryl) Barada of Omaha, Kelly (Jennifer) Barada of Omaha; many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.