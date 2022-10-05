LVSS finds a winning formula against Tigers

The best way to win football games is to keep the ball away from the other team and turn those possessions into points.

Logan View/Scribner-Synder did plenty of both Friday night while posting a 32-8 win over Tekamah-Herman. Both teams are now 1-5 on the year.

The Raiders celebrated Homecoming by scoring on three of their first four possessions, posting an 18-0 lead in the process. Those three possessions took more than 10 minutes off the game clock and demonstrated the formula LVSS used most of the night. The Raiders ran the ball on 60 of their 66 plays from scrimmage, racking up 389 rushing yards while maintaining possession for 30:18 of the game’s 48 minutes.

An example of the keep-away tactics, the Raiders took the kickoff to open the second half. They kept the ball for the next 7:47 but only netted 29 yards of offense.

Justus Weidemann ran for 179 yards on 26 carries, including 144 yards in the first half, to pace the Raider attack. Braydon Wobken added 86 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and caught an 11-yard TD pass.

The struggles continued for the Tiger offense who mustered only 46 yards on its 37 plays. The Tigers picked up 40 of those yards on their last possession, a 65-yard, 12-play ground march capped by Logan Burt’s one-yard TD run. The drive was aided by 20 yards in penalties marked off against the Raiders, part of the 95 penalty yards they incurred.

Burt paced the Tigers with 33 yards on 12 carries. Isaac Ruwe added 17 yards on eight carries, caught the only completed pass for another four yards and added 92 yards in kick returns.

Trailing 18-0 late in the third quarter, the Tigers looked poised to get back into the game when Ruwe blocked a punt by the Raiders’ Gavin Ruwe at the end of the Raiders’ long opening possession of the second half.

The Tigers took over at Logan View’s 38, their best field position of the night, but gave the ball up on downs three plays and six yards later.

The Raiders went on another long drive that ended at the Tiger five-yard line when LV quarterback Truman Young fumbled the snap on fourth down.

But fortune favored the Raiders. With the Tigers facing a third-and-17 from their own six, a heavy Raider pass rush forced a fumble from Tiger QB Bret Brenneis before he could throw the ball. Logan View’s Jayden Stillman fell on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown, effectively icing the game with 9:27 to play.

Tekamah-Herman starts the final third of the season Friday when they visit traditional rival Oakland-Craig. The Knights, ranked eighth in Class C2, are 4-2 after beating Archbishop Bergan 46-17 last Friday night. O-C’s two losses have come to Norfolk Catholic and Malcolm, both of whom remain unbeaten with three weeks left in the regular season.

Archbishop Bergan, now 3-3, visits Tekamah-Herman Oct. 14 for the Tigers’ last home game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.