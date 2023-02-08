A celebration of the life of Lyle Davis will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St. in Lincoln. A visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park will follow immediately after the service with military honors at the graveside. A Craig area native, Lyle passed away Jan. 23, 2023, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln at the age of 95.

Lyle Emery was born Jan. 27, 1927, to Emery Joseph and Clarice (Healea) Davis and raised on a farm north of Craig. He graduated from a rural grade school and Craig High School.

Following Lyle’s high school graduation, he was drafted into World War II, serving in the Army Field Artillery. He also served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1952 as a first lieutenant.

After service in the Army, he earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska, graduating summa cum laude.

Lyle’s professional career began in Lincoln, employed by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. as a commercial and agricultural lender. In 1975, he became a commercial lender for the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, retiring at the age of 70 as senior vice president of the real estate banking division. He was a member and president of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

After retirement, Lyle enjoyed being a city volunteer for various organizations. Lyle was a member of the American Legion for 52 consecutive years. His lifetime interests included woodworking, hunting upland game, shooting trap, fishing, golfing, and appreciating nature.

Lyle and his wife, Dorothy (Mallette), were married in July 1947. They were married 69 years before her passing.

Their two sons are Garald “Gary” (Deborah) Davis and Ron Davis. Lyle has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lyle is preceded in passing by his wife; his parents; sisters Lois Merritt and Arlene Greenwell; and a daughter-in-law Cathy Davis.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of the arrangements. Services can be viewed via a livestream at www.lincolnfh.com.