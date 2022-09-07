Memorial services for Lyle Qualley with military honors, were held Aug. 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. He passed away Aug. 24, 2022, at his Tekamah home. He was 92.

Lyle was born to HJ and Clara (Tossaas) Qualley on February 1, 1930, on the family farm near Roesglen, North Dakota.

In his early years he helped his father on the family farm. In his teens he worked as a farm laborer, truck driver and even tended bar.

After the death of his first wife Patsy Ann in 1996, he married Jeanne Dalby on June 18, 1998. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and to Italy to visit family.

Lyle served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until he retired in 1971. He served overseas in Libya, Korea and Greenland; and Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, New York and Mississippi while stateside. He was in Korea during the USS Pueblo crisis and was sent to Greenland to help with the aftermath of a B52 Bomber crash with nuclear weapons on board. While serving as a medic at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, he gave General Curtis LeMay his flu shot. His last assignment at Shepard AFB, Texas, was writing the career development course for his Air Force occupation, bio-environmental engineering.

After retiring from the Air Force, he and Patsy moved the family to Tekamah where he started a handyman business. There was no job too big for him and there was nothing he wouldn’t do. He remodeled, roofed, painted, worked on appliances, did snow removal, mowed yards and served as maintenance man for The Village and Wheeler’s Steak House, both in Tekamah. He delivered fuel for the Tekamah co-op and cut meat for Save More Market.

Lyle had many talents but truly loved woodworking and spent many hours making all kinds of things out of wood. Nothing was too complicated for him to figure out from just a photo. He loved to carry the things he made just so he could give them away.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, HJ and Clara Qualley; his first wife, Patsy Ann; brothers, Melvin, Palmer, Clarence, and Paul; sisters, Mabel, Alice, and Hazel.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; son, Shawn of Tekamah; daughter, Dawn; sisters, Clara Weigel and Irene Lynne, Kim (DelRae) Dalby and Scott (Teri) Dalby all of Minot, North Dakota, Jacquie (Mark) Babcock of Leavenworth, Kansas, Vikki (Shane) Lindsey of Midlothian, Texas and Norm and Vickie Barr of Tekamah; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.