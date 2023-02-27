A Lyons man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly barricading himself in a home in the city.

At around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 100 State Street in Lyons. Lyons Police Department and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded and found an armed male individual had barricaded himself inside the residence.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the house near State and Main Street at roughly 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

After hours of attempting to negotiate, the NSP SWAT Team was called in. Around midnight the SWAT Team entered the home and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Chris Garrett. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Burt County County on Feb. 28. Garret faces charges of issuing a terroristic threat and assaulting a police officer, both are Class 3A felonies; and domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.