Lyons teens crowned 73rd King and Queen of Burt

Lyons was the epicenter of royalty at the 110th Burt County Fair.

4-H members in the county chose Caleb Schlichting and Sydney Olsen, both of Lyons, as the 73rd King and Queen of Burt. Their coronation capped the awards program at the fairgrounds Friday night. The 72nd king and queen, Andrew Cone of Nickerson and Elise Anderson of Lyons, crowned their successors, fulfilling their final royal responsibility.

In the overflow audience at the Foundation Pavilion during the coronation was the fair’s first king, 89-year-old Gerald Newill of Lyons; and another past king, Ag Society president Dale Miller of Lyons.

The new king is the son of Steve and Ann Schichting. The 17-year-old will be a senior at Lyons-Decatur this fall and has counted basketball and track among his many high school activities.

He has been a 4-H member for 13 years and belongs to the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Club. He also has been an active member and a junior leader of the Mindstormers 4-H robotics group. Not content to pursue one project area, his 4-H career has seen him explore foods, home environment, rocketry, horticulture, photography, public speaking and tractor driving.

His exhibits have been as varied as his interests. He and his brother Eli do team presentations on the LEGO Mindstormer project and another titled “What the Rubik’s Cube Can Teach You.” One year, he sewed a clown outfit with extra long pant legs that he modeled on stilts.

Sydney is the daughter of Bryce and Megan Olsen and the late Megan Cameron. She has been a member of the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Club for nine years.

She will be a junior at Lyons-Decatur this fall and has been active in many school sports and activities, including basketball, track and drama productions. She also is active in the Lyons-Decatur FFA chapter and will be an officer this coming year.

Her 4-H career has focused mainly on the swine project, including participation in showmanship and livestock judging. She was a member of the champion senior livestock judging team at last year’s county fair.

Her interests also have taken her out of the barn through foods, home environment and horticulture projects, as well as participating in the Favorite Foods Day contest.

Sidney is an active 4-H council member and currently is on the program and activities committee.

In her spare time this summer, she has been umpiring girls softball.

Attending the royal couple were candidates Ethan Johnson, Anna Karnopp and Joplin Tague, Oakland; Andrew Schlichting and Camryn Brehmer, Lyons; Alex Davis, Emilia Evasic and Kennedy Pagels, all of Tekamah; Hayley Niewohner, Herman; and Holden Von Seggern, Hooper.

Crownbearers were Blaise Hartwell and Emily Loftis. The flower girls were Bridget Braniff and Mettie Bridges. Trainbearers to the king were Kaden Olson and Rocco Petersen; Emersyn Pagels and Joycin Lechtenberg were the queen’s trainbearers.

Kylie Penke served as Lord High Chancellor. Also taking part in the coronation were trumpeter Jackson Jensen and vocalist Hope Roscoe; color guardsmen LilyAnn Willing and Grant McElmuray and pages Taylor Brummond and Halle Self.

The Farm Honor Guard consisted of Tate Pruess, Garrett Klaussen, Alexander Timm, Elijah Schlichting, Elianne Derrick, Aubrrey Lauritsen, Layla Pruess and Brennan Ahrens.