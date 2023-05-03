Memorial services for Mabel Aronson were held April 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blair. The 99-year-old Tekamah woman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 24, 2023, with her husband and daughter by her side.

Mabel Heath was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10, 1924, to Henry and Bertha (Thomson) Davis. Mabel grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating from McKinley High School in 1942. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1946, she moved to Omaha. In 1949, she met the love of her life, Robert Aronson. They were married on May 18, 1950, and lived together almost inseparably for nearly 73 years. Together, they raised two children, James Robert and Anne Elizabeth.

Mabel was employed at The First National Bank of Tekamah for a short time before becoming a math teacher at Tekamah-Herman High School. She spent many years as the bookkeeper for the Aronson Motor & Supply Co., which she and Robert owned. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. The couple officially retired in 1992 and they began spending their summers at Kirkhaven, their cottage in Kenora, Ontario, Canada.

Mabel was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blair and St. Alban’s Cathedral in Kenora for as long as she was able. She was a devout and faithful servant of God.

Just 262 days shy of 100 years of age, Mabel was an amazing woman with a zest and zeal for life that was contagious. Her spunky demeanor was one-of-a-kind and kept her on the move for 99 years, until her last few earthly days. She enjoyed any time she spent with her family and friends. She cherished every moment spent in Canada and was known for her love of watching sports, being a fan of both the Hawkeyes and the Huskers, her one-of-a-kind blueberry pie and her immaculate bed-making skills. Her spirit was one that was unmatched and she was truly a woman of faith, integrity, strength and grace.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings and six siblings-in-law; son, James Robert Aronson and grandson, Jacob Kirkham Aronson.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Aronson of Herman; daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Floyd Sheets of Tekamah; grandchildren: Mandy (Curt Wiese) Aronson of Tekamah, Jesse (Abby) Sheets of Herman, Amber (Ryan) Walpole of Tekamah, Casey (Trisha) Sheets of Tekamah, Abby (Alex) Hassett of Fremont, Joni (Josh) Kappes of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Joan Connealy of Tekamah; seven great-granddaughters and six great-grandsons. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blair or Tekamah Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.