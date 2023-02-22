A memorial service for Madalyn Gramke, followed by a celebration of her life, was held Feb. 11, 2023, at The Atrium in Columbia, Missouri. Gramke, 38, of Columbia, passed away at home Jan. 21, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Madalyn Elizabeth, known as Maddie, was born on May 23, 1984, to the late Richard “Dick” Payne and Mary Jo “Josie” (Foster, Payne) Mantle. Maddie spent her childhood in Camdenton, Missouri, and the Lake of the Ozarks area.

She first met her husband, Zach Gramke, at age 9 in 1993 when she was the only girl invited to join their traveling soccer team. At the age of 14, in spring 1999, they reconnected when Maddie took the initiative to call Zach, out of the blue, and had been a couple ever since.

She graduated with honors from Camdenton High School in 2003 as her class’s salutatorian. Maddie attended the University of Missouri where she graduated magna cum laude in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

On May 3, 2008, Maddie and Zach were united in marriage at Osage National Golf Course in Lake Ozark, Missouri. From this union were born two daughters: Emersyn Elizabeth (May 2010) and Blair Katheryn (May 2013).

Maddie had an unbelievable bond and an abundance of support with her sisters, Erika Payne and Andrea Payne. Without hesitation, both sisters dropped everything in their lives to move in with the Gramkes during Maddie’s illness. When her illness (breast cancer) prevented her from being as actively involved in her children’s lives as normal, Erika and Andrea were able to step in to become “second moms” to her daughters using all they had learned from Maddie through example and guidance.

Known for her keen intelligence, she found success as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, beginning her career in Columbia in late summer 2008. She was also active in the community and frequently acted as a connector of people through her involvement with Kiwanis Club, Youth Empowerment Zone, Women In Networking and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In her free time, Maddie could often be found reading. She also enjoyed paddle boarding, camping, baking, CrossFit and was a great lover of handstands. Additionally, Maddie was a passionate traveler, making her way to Europe several times through school-related trips and even studying abroad in Spain. Her job afforded her the opportunity to travel extensively with her family and they made many happy memories throughout Hawaii, Mexico, Canada and more.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Zachary Gramke; cherished daughters, Emersyn and Blair Gramke; sisters, Andrea Payne and Erika Payne; “Little Sister,” Keyshawna Jenkins; all of Columbia, and mother Josie Mantle, of Camdenton.

Maddie was preceded in death by her father, Dick Payne, on June 18, 2016.

Memorials are suggested to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri (bigsofcentralmo.org), The Vincent Gurucharri Foundation (docg.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Additionally, education accounts are established for Emersyn and Blair. Contact Edward Jones at 573-442-0504 for details.

Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park, of Columbia, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbia-mo/memorial-funeral-homecolumbia/9874.