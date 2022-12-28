Major winter storm blows right past Burt County

Called by some weather observers a “once in a generation storm” turned out to be a storm for somebody else’s generation. The storm which blew through Nebraska and western Iowa Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday cancelled or delayed over 2,00 flights nationwide and changed holiday travel plans for millions, but Burt County escaped some of the storm’s fury.

Projected earlier in the week to dump as much as seven inches of snow on the area, forecasters scaled the projection back to two-to four inches before the snow started falling on Wednesday. The bulk of the snow was centered farther east into Iowa, with Wednesday’s intermittent snow showers leaving behind only an inch or two.

Although they couldn’t predict the snowfall, they were 100 percent sure about the cold and the wind.

Temperatures fell throughout the day Wednesday, bottoming out overnight at 13 below. Coupled with a north wind that topped 40 miles per hour, it made for a wind chill of -45 degrees. It wasn’t expected to get better on Thursday with high temperatures struggling to get past -10 and the wind blowing even harder.

The projected cold and wind were enough to convince Tekamah-Herman school officials to start Christmas vacation a day early. School dismissed at noon on Wednesday, instead of Thursday as planned. Students don’t have to be back to class until Jan. 5.

Superintendent Dan Gross said the snow projections weren’t the driving factor in the decision, it was the wind and the cold.

“We don’t want to have to make a decision on potential,” he said. “With that kind of cold and wind, it doesn’t take much snow to make it really treacherous. We don’t want to have people driving around in that.”

Apparently residents heeded the warnings. Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said Thursday morning that although what little did fall was being blown around, there were no calls for emergency services overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Folks didn’t need much prompting to wait out the storm at home, but they probably needed some supplies judging by the traffic at local stores.

On what is typically a busy day for store staff anyway because of the Wednesday lunch special and the arrival of its stock truck from Norfolk, shoppers filled the aisles picking up last minute supplies like bread and milk.

There was some Christmas shopping going on, too.

Dollar General manager Kristen Ketelsen said business had been brisk for a week, but it really picked up on Wednesday with people buying, “a little bit of everything.”

The same thing was going on up the road at Bomgaars. Staffer Sandy Hennig said in addition to a few gifts, people were buying “anything warm,” like sweatshirts and gloves. Heaters and plenty of animal feed also were filling shopping carts.

Despite the freezing drizzle that fell Wednesday afternoon and the high winds, local utilities reported no power outages. The biggest hit to electrical service was a downed street light near the library that was toppled by the high winds.

The cold snap was expected to remain in place until Christmas Day when high temperatures were predicted to hit 20 degrees and climb to near 40 later this week.