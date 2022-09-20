Malcolm’s line dominates in 35-0 grid win

That’s what one of the best football teams in the state looks like.

Malcolm, ranked sixth in Class C2 by the Omaha World Herald and number-five in the wildcard point standings calculated by the Nebraska School Activities Association, visited Tiger stadium last Friday as Tekamah-Herman’s opponent for Homecoming.

The Clippers went back to Lancaster County with a 35-0 win that didn’t feel as close as the score.

Malcolm’s line dominated play on both sides of the ball, helping the Clippers roll to a 385-8 advantage in total offense. The Tigers were held to only four first downs and ran only 40 plays from scrimmage, none of them on Malcolm’s side of the 50-yard line.

Clipper quarterback Hayden Frank ran for a game-high 112 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 145 yards and another score in barely two quarters of play.

Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said Malcolm has a great group of athletes who compete at a high level in a number of sports and could put together a deep playoff run later this season.

“For us its all about lining up correctly and playing downhill,” McElmuray said. “Their offensive line got to the second level and most of the time it was them getting to the right guys that caused some of their better runs.

“They put a body on a body and moved people.”

Malcolm found the end zone on each of its first four possessions. Although the first two drives started inside Tiger territory, the second two capped drives of 94 and 87 yards, set up by booming punts from Tiger senior Adrian Robinson.

Malcolm missed a long field goal at the end of the first half and turned the ball over on the second play of the third quarter. They got it back moments later when a high snap sailed over Robinson’s head and Malcolm recovered the ball at the Tiger 10. Frank finished his night three plays later on a four-yard scoring run. The Clippers would miss another field goal and another Robinson punt pinned the Malcolm at its own five-yard line. From there, they ran out the last 8:55 of a running clock on a 14-play drive that reached the Tiger 37.

A bigger loss for the Tigers may have occurred at quarterback. Starter Spencer Pagels was injured midway through the second quarter on a running play in front of the Tiger bench and did not return to the contest.

If Pagels is unavailable, it could cause what McElmuray called a “fundamental change” in the Tiger offense. He said that would also mean finding other ways to get the ball to big-play wide receiver Reece Williams.

“In the end this week we will be more creative in our play calling and really try to take advantage of our young offensive line,” the coach said.

North Bend Central comes to town Friday night for the District 3 opener for both schools. NBC is 2-2 after a 41-8 loss to Class C2’s number-10 Yutan last Friday night.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Next week, the Tigers are back on the road to face former East Husker Conference rival Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for the first time since 2017.

The Scoreboard

Malcolm 14 14 7 0—35

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 0— 0