Funeral services for Marilyn Hansen were held Feb. 21, 2023, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away Feb. 17, 2023, at the Oxbow Living Center in Ashland at the age of 89.

Marilyn Beryl was born at home on Sept. 23, 1933, at the old Hennig farm north of Tekamah Burrel and Esther Mae (Zimmerman) Porter. She was baptized and confirmed at the Craig Methodist Church where she attended Sunday School and later taught the junior high Sunday School class. Marilyn was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Rosalie.

At an early age, she had a deep desire to be a teacher—playing school and making her sister always be the student.

Marilyn received her elementary education at rural District 15, known as the Blackstone School; and District 54, the Bucktown School, in Burt County where she also began her first three years of teaching.

She graduated from Craig High School in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Wayne State Teachers College and received her teaching certificate at age 19. When teaching requirements changed, she continued to teach full time, and also attended Dana College in Blair at night and during the summer to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. All this while also helping on the farm when needed and raising a family.

She had a 43-year teaching career, first teaching in rural country schools of Bucktown, Divide Center, District 64, and Benson School and then elementary grades in public schools at Walthill, Rosalie and Bancroft-Rosalie. In 1971, she was selected for the Leaders of American Elementary Education, a national honor based on professional and civic achievements. After retirement, she loved to substitute and spend time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marilyn married Darwin Hansen on August 22, 1954. To this union three children were born: Darwin Kent, Rhonda Kaye, and Lynne Annette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Orin, brother Carl Porter and sister Janice Anderson, and son-in-law Timothy Carroll.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Darwin, son Darwin Kent (Deanna) Hansen of Bancroft, daughters Rhonda (Kenny) Himberger of Ashland and Lynne Carroll of Lincoln; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the family to establish the Marilyn B. Hansen Memorial Scholarship.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.