Memorial services for Marilyn Mericle will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Hooper. She passed away July 2, 2022, at her Kansas City, Missouri, home at the age of 85.

Marilyn was born May 26, 1937, in Uehling to Walter and Gertrude (Meyer) Weitzenkamp. She was a high school graduate and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Midland University in Fremont. She was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Kansas City. Marilyn and her husband Clay were the owners and agents of Woodward Insurance Company which later became the Mericle Agency in Plattsburg, Missouri.

Marilyn and Clay were married June 2, 1959. Clay preceded her in death on Jan 5, 2014. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Cregg (Dawn) Mericle of Plattsburg, Todd (Rene) Mericle of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Cole Mericle and Courtney (Matthew) Shepard; three great-grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.