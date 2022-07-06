Private family graveside service for Marlene Peterson are being planned through Pelan Funeral Services. The 86-year-old Oakland woman passed away June 26, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.

Marlene Ann was born Sept. 28, 1935, to Glenn E. and Anna Mae (Brooks) Gibbs on a farm north of Tekamah. She attended a country school north of Tekamah until her family moved to Craig in 1942 and she graduated from Craig High School in 1952.

Marlene was married to Bruce Arnold Peterson on Sept. 13, 1953, in Craig. To this union were born three children: Bruce Alan, Katherine Ann and Terry Eugene. Their family moved several times before building their home in rural Oakland in 1970. She lived there until moving into assisted living.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; son, Bruce Alan; daughter, Kathy; parents, Glenn and Anna; brother, Dick Gibbs; sister-in-law, Edith Gibbs; niece, Vickie Green.

Survivors include her son, Terry of Foristell, Missouri; three grandchildren, Lindzey, Cheyenne and Dalton; sister, Sue Anderson of Oakland; brother, Joe Gibbs of Hooper.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.