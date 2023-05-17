A celebration of the life of Marv Vrooman will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date. The former Tekamah man passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home in Blair. He was 83.

Marvin Lowell was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in the Venus community of rural Knox County. He attended country school District 44 at Venus and graduated from Creighton High School. On June 25, 1960, he was united in marriage with Eileen Schumacher at Zion Lutheran church in Plainview. To this marriage, three daughters were born, Vicki, Cheryl and Jeana.

After graduating from Wayne State College, he began a teaching career in Beemer, later moving to Henderson and Neligh. In 1975, he made a career change and became a partner in a grocery store where he stayed until 1985. He then bought a store on his own in Central City where he remained until retiring from that in 1995. They moved to Tekamah to be closer to his grandchildren where he remained for 25 years, moving to Blair for the last two years.

Marvin enjoyed golfing, playing cards, gardening and having early morning coffee with the good old boys. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching all his grandchildren’s activities. He also loved to watch the Huskers, and volunteering at the Chatt Center, the local food pantry and his church.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen of Blair; daughters: Vicki (Paul) Johnson of Blair, Cheryl of Schuyler, Jeana Burley of Blair; grandchildren: Paul (Katie) Johnson of Elkhorn, Jamie (Chad) Nelson of Herman, Megan (Matt) Bishop of Kearney, Missouri, Chris (Alexa) Burley of Kennard and Lizzy Burley of Springfield, Missouri; five great-grandchildren: and siblings: Leland (Sandy) Vrooman, Nelda Boswell and Lori (Mike) Engel all of Lincoln, Willard Vrooman of Winnetoon; sisters-in-law: Shirley Schumacher of Blue Springs, Missouri, Norma Schumacher of Red Oak, Iowa, Shirley Schumacher of Columbus; brothers-in-law: Harold Kehne of Winnetoon and Ross Steele of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his parents, William and Esther Vrooman; sister, Shirley Kehne; son-in-law, John Burley; sisters-in-law: Becky Vrooman, Norma Steele, Carol Schumacher, and Wanda Schumacher; brothers-in-law, Hobart Boswell, Rodger Schumacher, Allen Schumacher, Robert Schumacher, Melvin Schumacher, Larry Schumacher, and Willis Anderson.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Orville and Willa Chatt Senior Citizen Center in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.