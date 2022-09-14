Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Beckman was held Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Graveside services followed in Blair’s Holy Cross Cemetery. She passed away Sept. 4, 2022, at Carter Place in Blair at the age of 92.

Mary Lou was born July 13, 1930, in Council Bluffs, Iowa at Jennie Edmundson Hospital to Louis and Jessica Ferne (Eckrich) George, Sr. of Neola, Iowa. She went to country school through the eighth grade and then graduated from St. Joseph High School in Neola in 1948. She then attended St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in Omaha from July 1948 to July 1951 where she graduated with her R.N. and worked at St. Catherine’s for a year.

She was united in marriage to Alfred J. Beckman, of Omaha, at St. Patrick’s Church in Neola, on June 28, 1952. They lived in Omaha until March 1961 when they moved to a farm west of Herman where Al farmed and worked at Christopher Body Shop until 1973, when he built his own shop, Al’s Alignment Service. Five children were born to them: Mary Catherine, Jerry, Bob, John and Joanne. Mary Lou worked part time from 1970 to 1974 at the Blair Hospital. In 1983, they moved to an acreage south of Blair and then to a condo in Blair 2014. Mary Lou had resided at Carter Place in Blair since October of 2016.

Mary Lou enjoyed playing piano and organ, vegetable gardening, playing cards and bingo. She volunteered at the Hospital Thrift Store, blood bank and the Washington County Recycling Center. She also was the pianist for the Friendship Singers for five years and served as the church organist for 30 years at St. Francis Borgia.

She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary where she served as an officer in both organizations and served as secretary for two terms with CCW at St. Francis Borgia.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alfred; son Bob; daughter Mary Catherine; and brother, Louis G Eckrich Jr.

She is survived by her children; Jerry (Kathy) Beckman of New Hope, Alabama, John (Jean) Beckman of Blair and Joanne Beckman of Blair; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Jean (E.J.) Fischer of Neola, Iowa, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.