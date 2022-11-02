Funeral services for Mary Chamberlain were held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha at the age of 89.

Mary Irene was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Tekamah, the third child of Clifford and Hazel (Curley) Cain. She attended District 22, the Crawford grade school, and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1950.

She taught in rural schools in Burt County for three years.

On Feb. 22, 1953, she married Gerald Chamberlain at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. They lived on the Chamberlain farm northwest of Herman their entire married life and raised two children, Carol and Paul, along with the corn and the cattle. Mary and Gerald enjoyed music, traveling in their RV and square dancing with the Kuntry Kuzins Square Dance Club.

After her children were grown, Mary worked as a teacher’s aide for 21 years at Herman Elementary School. Mary was a member of the Thursday Social Extension Club, Herman Chapter No. 216 Order of the Eastern Star, and a leader of 4-H.

In 2013, Mary moved to Tekamah where she continued her passions for reading, gardening, growing flowers and caring for her feline friends. Mary was active in her church including teaching Sunday School, attending numerous Bible studies and volunteering for the Logos program.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald in 2005; parents; brother Robert Keith Cain and brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ruby Cain.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Lee) Bose of Orleans; son Paul (Jaymie) Chamberlain of Craig; four granddaughters, Kelly (Chad), Jan (Nathan), Breanne and Marissa (Joshua); and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah’s First Presbyterian Church, Tekamah Fire and Rescue, Herman Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.