Funeral services for Mary Lee Slaughter, 98, were held March 18, 2023, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away March 13, 2023, at her home in Lyons.

Mary Lee was born Dec. 5, 1924, to Lee (Doc) and Pina Beck on the family farm southeast of Rosalie. She attended Parks Elementary Country School, then boarded in Lyons before graduating from Lyons High in 1941.

On April 5, 1943, she married Levon Slaughter and they farmed near Pender for a year. In 1944, he was drafted into the Army, leaving Mary Lee and their infant daughter, Jackie, until the end of World War II. They then moved to the Slaughter farm near Rosalie completing their family with Susan, Timothy, and Judi. The family attended Rosalie Methodist church where Mary Lee has been a member for over 70 years. She loved teaching Sunday school and serving on various committees.

As a child, Mary Lee preferred working outdoors with her father. This continued throughout her adult life as she worked side-by-side with her husband until they retired and began traveling. Stops included South America, Africa, Italy, France, the Panama Canal, a three-month motorhome trip through Alaska, Mexico, and a 50th wedding anniversary Caribbean cruise with the entire family. They spent many summers fishing in Minnesota and winters in Florida where Mary Lee was the official scorekeeper for the “Over 70 Softball Team.”

She enjoyed dancing, bowling, cards, writing poems, crocheting and Parks Club. Most of all, Mary Lee loved being with her family and friends. She always had room at her table for others.

In 2008, Mary Lee left the farm and resided in Lyons where she enjoyed going out with lady friends, following her grandchildren’s events, playing games (especially dominos), puzzles, going on drives, crocheting, and spending time with family.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Levon; daughter, Susan Thies; son-in-law, Leo Olson; sister, Melva Christensen; sister, Eva Weeks; brother, Tom Beck.

She is survived by her children: Jackie Olson of Lyons; Timothy (Vickie) Slaughter of Decatur; Judi (Terry) Murtaugh of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.