Matmen competitive in home tri

A competitive night of wrestling at Tekamah-Herman saw the Tigers come up on the short end of matches against Fort Calhoun and Logan View—but not by much.

Fort Calhoun escaped with a 40-39 win while Logan View’s powerful team won 43-33.

Logan View swept the triangular, and likely secured a spot in the state dual tournament with a 42-20 win over the Pioneers.

Tekamah-Herman’s opener with Fort Calhoun started at 170 lbs. and saw only one contested bout in the opening six matches. The Tigers held a 24-12 lead at that point.

The Pioneers roared back with pin points in four of the next five bouts. When state tournament veteran Ely Olberding posted a 9-1 major decision over Austin Breckenridge at 145 lbs., the Pioneers were up 40-30 with two weights remaining.

Logan Burt gave the Tigers a chance, winning by fall over Tyler DeMilt in 33 seconds, to cut the deficit to 40-36.

In the last bout, at 160 lbs., Alex Braniff needed at least a major decision over Wesley Short to pull his team into a tie. After Braniff opened a 7-2 lead in the third period, it looked like he might get there, but Short rallied for the last five points of the period to force overtime.

Braniff won the bout with a takedown, but Fort Calhoun won the match. 40-39.

In the nightcap against Logan View, Burt’s pin of Owen Meyer midway through the first period gave the Tigers a 33-27 lead with three weights remaining.

Logan View won them all with two pins and a major decision to set the final margin.

The Tigers are slated to wrap up the dual season at home tonight, Jan. 31, when Conestoga comes to town.

Matches start at 6 p.m.

Fort Calhoun 40Tekamah-Herman 39

170—Gabe Stock won by forfeit

182—Tristan Tobin won by forfeit

195—Cole Booth (won by forfeit

220— Levi Blackford pinned by Dakota Tripp, 0:34

285—Forfeited to Dane Jensen

106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit

113—Ty Strode pinned Aidan Garbers, 0:43

120—Landon Miller pinned by Gage Nixon, 3:10

126— Jager Leichleiter pinned by Levi Lasher, 3:17

132—Forfeited to Seth Waters

138—Brady Braniff pinned by Lance Olberding, 3:18

145— Austin Breckenridge lost major decision to Ely Olberding, 9-1

152—Logan Burt pinned Tyler DeMilt, 0:33

160—Alex Braniff (decisioned Wesley Short, 9-7, SV-1

Logan View 43Tekamah-Herman 33

195—Cole Booth pinned Jayden Stillman, 2:37

220—Eli Jones pinned Eric Vogel, 1:12

285— Levi Blackford decisioned by Garrett Gahner, 12-8

106—Blayne Williams won by forfeit

113—Ty Strode pinned Dylan Palmer, 1:29

120— Landon Miller pinned by Jacob McGee, 1:04

126— Jager Leichleiter pinned by Sam Peters, 0:31

132—Forfeited to Chris Roeber

138— Brady Braniff pinned by Kaden Gregory, 1:41

145—Austin Breckenridge decisioned Chance Foust, 10-6

152—Logan Burt pinned Owen Meyer, 0:57

160—Alex Braniff pinned by Baylor Kaup, 3:55

170— Gabe Stock lost major decision to Gavin Ruwe, 13-5

182— Tristan Tobin pinned by Braydon Wobken, 3:24