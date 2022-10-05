McElmuray resigns

Graig McElmuray resigned Tuesday as head football coach at Tekamah-Herman.

Athletic Director Zach Rosenboom said Mitchell Burnett would take over for the rest of the season with the remainder of the coaching staff staying intact. Dash Cameron will be added to the staff as a volunteer assistant.

McElmuray said his decision, “is best for the program and the future of Tekamah Herman athletics. I just simply did not have the energy anymore to continue and not get the most out of the kids.”

McElmuray was nearing the end of his eighth season at the school.

Taking over in 2015, he compiled a record of 11-58. The best season under his leadership was 2019 when the Tigers were 3-6.