MCH to change mask requirements

Recently issued guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems changing its guidelines relating to COVID and masking.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, MCH will follow the newly published guidelines for healthcare facilities, both at the Blair campus as well as its outlying clinics in Fort Calhoun and Tekamah. Masking requirements at MCH will follow the Community Transmission Map which will be updated weekly on Friday mornings. Signage and other means of communication, such as social media and MCH’s Web site will be utilized to communicate the weekly standard.

Screenings will discontinue at all entrances at MCH on Oct. 7. Visitors and patients should, however, wear a mask if they have any symptoms of illness or if the community is at a COVID-19 risk level that requires a mask.

“Protecting our patients, employees and visitors is our priority,” said Manny Banner, President and CEO of MCH. “We will be as unrestrictive as possible, but it is important that we adhere to the recommendations set forth by the CDC.”