Medicare... are you in the dark?

Do you feel like you’re stumbling around in the dark deciding if you should enroll in Medicare? Is there a black tunnel staring you in the face as you turn 65 or are considering retiring? What about the piles of Medicare information darkening your mailbox?

Relax…there is a light at the end of that tunnel and an unbiased hand on the flashlight to help you get there!

Mary Loftis, a trained NE SHIP Counselor, is offering a Welcome to Medicare information program on Thursday, January 26 at the Washington County Extension Office in Blair. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the Washington County Extension Office is located at 597 Grant Street in Blair. Anyone in any county is welcome to attend this free program.

Topics will include:

• Should I enroll in Medicare now, or when?

• What does Medicare involve?

• How do I get enrolled?

• What if I plan to continue to work and have work insurance on my spouse also?

• What is Medicare Advantage and what are its benefits?

Don’t sit there in the darkness of ignorance and indecision. There are lots of questions you need answers to, and everyone’s situation is different. Bring your questions and a friend to the “Welcome to Medicare” program January 26.

The SHIP program is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold at this event. Only unbiased information will be presented, so you understand your options and can make the best decision for you.

Please call the Washington County Extension Office at 402-426-9455 or 402-380-9554 to register so enough materials will be available.