Medicare basics workshop

Have you been receiving an increasingly large amount of Medicare mail lately?

Are you invited to informational meetings hosted by insurance companies? Or maybe there’s a speaker scheduled at your local senior center regarding Medicare insurance options. Whatever the scenario, you are either becoming eligible for Medicare or you might already be on it and it’s getting close to the annual Medicare open enrollment period. That makes you a target for anyone selling Medicare associated coverage.

Don’t just throw up your hands in confusion and frustration! You are welcome to attend any of these meetings, but don’t sign up for anything until you visit with someone who has absolutely nothing to gain from the Medicare plan you are considering.

The Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides unbiased information from the Nebraska Department of Insurance. SHIP counselors provide this information at no charge and they don’t sell anything.

Individuals becoming eligible for Medicare by nearing their 65th birthday, or those considering retiring from a job that provided insurance are the focus of this information only meeting. Those already on Medicare who need to compare their drug or health plan coverage each year will want to sign up later during Medicare open enrollment from October 15 to December 7.

A Medicare basics program will be held Thursday, September 22. It will be held in Tekamah at the Chatt Senior Center, 1124 South 13th Street, beginning at 7 p.m. Mary Loftis, Nebraska SHIP Counselor, will be conducting the program.

Please register by calling the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929 so enough materials are available. Everyone is welcome to attend so bring a “near to Medicare” friend with you!