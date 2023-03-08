This article (taken from the Nebraska SHIP Newsletter, released in early February) will include information on Medicare Advantage, since the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period ends March 31 well as changes to insulin coverage this year.

Medicare Advantage (Part C)

People have an alternative option to Original Medicare. This option is known as Medicare Advantage, or Part C. Medicare Advantage plans offer coverage of Part A and Part B services and items. Plans may include Part D drug coverage and extras like dental or vision.

Generally, Medicare Advantage plans are structured as a network, meaning members may need to use specific doctors, hospitals, or other providers. Because of this, it is crucial to be aware of the plan’s network before enrollment and throughout the membership period.

People enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can make changes to their Medicare, during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period. Between January 1 and March 31, people in an Advantage plan may change from one plan to another or return to Original Medicare, with a supplement, if eligible and a Part D plan.

When considering Advantage plan options, people shouldn’t believe everything they hear in TV ads. Advantage plans are available by area. Your zip code will help you determine what options exist in your area. It’s also important to remember that Advantage plans are typically structured as a network. It’s important to understand that this factor determines your Medicare Advantage provider choice.

When deciding on an Advantage plan you should verify the plan meets your hospital, medical, and prescription needs. Also, keep in mind there may be limitations on extras. To learn more about what the plan offers, you should contact the plan or consult the plan’s Evidence of Coverage.

Finally, keep in mind that Medicare Advantage plans have a different cost structure and do not work with Medicare Supplements. In an Advantage plan, people pay for services they receive until they hit a predetermined Out-of‐pocket maximum. In Nebraska, this limit is between $3,000—$11,900 in 2023. Note that prescription and extra benefit costs do not apply toward meeting this maximum.

Other Changes

In 2023, Medicare will now provide preventive adult vaccines with no copay. Medicare is capping Insulin’s cost at $35 for a one‐month supply; however, the insulin will need to be covered by the plan. If you paid more than $35 for a month’s supply of a covered insulin product in January and/or February 2023, your plan must reimburse you within 30 calendar days for any amount you paid above the $35 cap. Contact your plan to find out how to get reimbursed.

Additionally, if you use a covered insulin product you may be able to add, drop, or change your Part D coverage one time between now and December 31, 2023.

Contact Nebraska SHIP for more information at 800-234-7119 or your local SHIP Counselor, Mary Loftis at 402-380-9554.