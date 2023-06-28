With the 4th of July coming on up, I felt that I would like to write about sweet T-town, a.k.a. Tekamah, and the Freedom Fest to be celebrated on that red, white and blue day. I wanted to give some love to the good folks up there that are giving their all to the community’s growth, having planted themselves right on Mainstreet, U.S.A., waking up each day to try something new and nourish or water, so to speak, the seeds they have planted while enjoying the satisfaction that comes from tending to those seeds. Ah, yes.

And then this morning while drinking coffee out on the patio, hubs asked me if I’d written about the Larsen boys - Herman’s own “Rocket” Roger and Brian and with one with a name like Rocket it just seemed fitting to do so at this time. Ah, yes, really, really swell fellas those two, both gone way, way too soon.

They left their indelible mark, they both did. Kind, generous, great senses of humor (okay, Rocket’s was always there, you just had to wait for the dry humor he always, always brought forth), warm, small town proud, family men, good friends to so many, good honest farmers, genuine, steady as they come, both. I don’t think you could get a rile out of either of them and even if you did you’d never know it.

Worth mentioning once again, their families meant everything to them with Rocket and Brian themselves stalwart pillars. Deb and Kris, their beautiful spouses, will troop onward with their kin because that’s just who they are as well. Larsen blood is true blue blood. I was very, very proud to know them both.

Now, I must leave you with a truly sweet story that the hubs likes to share about Rocket and how he thinks he achieved this name. If you sat with Roger for very long you would certainly be puzzled as to how the nickname came to be since he was truly a quiet soul and very much a good listener.

Anyway, it seems that Rocket and the other brother, Randall—gone too soon as well and equally a marvelous man—would be driving per school permits to school, heading in from the country while sitting on thick phone books to raise them up for height. They weren’t very old, say, 14 years or so, and they weren’t very tall so Kent says it was the cutest thing. Rocket (the oldest) could barely see over the steering wheel of the car. Love that image.

So here’s the best part....in Kent’s words, “Rocket drove wide open (meaning as fast as he could go), pedal to the metal, the entire way into Herman (Kent lived not far away so probably saw this a time or two). Taking corners fast, peeling out, smiling the whole time.”

The little guy was behind the wheel and probably felt free as a country bird.

Fly high, Rocket. Fly high, Brian. Fly high, Randall. We’ll all look after the Larsen crew for ya. Ah, yes.