Memories will live on in flowers

The memory of a hoya plant will be such a joy.

On a strong whim, Nancy Lawson and I, after taking my mom to see the Sass Iris Garden (Yvonne’s and my relatives are the Sass’) in Bennington—which were all gorgeously abloom—we looked at one another and asked ourselves a few times upon the whim, should we go visit Prudie Skinner who was not feeling well? We both knew somehow we should.

So off we went after a delicious lunch and the dropping off of mom who was in for a quiet afternoon of jigsaw puzzling. Off Nancy and I went to see Prudie out at the farm, Prudie whom we both just adored. Nancy had the privilege of getting to know Bruce and Prudie while she had been tending the flowers in their yard the past few years, and I had the luck of knowing her since I was a little girl as she had been my kindergarten teacher all those years ago.

When we entered the cozy kitchen, Bobby, their son was finishing his lunch so Bruce led us to the back room where she was resting quite comfortably, where she was looking refreshed, talkative, happy. We kidded with Bruce about simple, friendly things since we’re all old friends, and then we all talked about the weather (What else do we farm folk talk about?) and then they jointly complimented Nancy on how beautiful the flowers looked in the front yard. Prudie and Bruce thanked her profusely since Nancy was making it all look like the days when Prudie could be out there tending the petals herself when she was once up to it. Such a special moment.

Bruce went outside as all farmers eventually do as in his words, “Well, I better go do something, even if it’s wrong.” (I just love that guy.)

We girls continued with the plant conversation as that’s truly something we’re all passionate about. And while we were discussing the flora, Nancy noticed a houseplant in the window drawing our eyes to it, recognizing that we all had the tricky-to-grow, hoya plant. Mine was acquired just recently from friend, Marilyn Neef. I had questions.

“What do you do with the long wiry type appendages that grow out? How old is your plant, Prudie? (I tend to kill things and if hers was older, well, it gave me hope.) A south facing window is best? Is it difficult to grow?”

Prudie was the cutest and shrugged her shoulders as if to say, “It’s easy to keep alive. Just love it and let it be.”

So her.

So perfect for me to be there and feel the sweetness of her gaze and to talk about a mutual love. It was more telepathic, emanating from her eyes really. As I said, she really didn’t say anything about the plant at all. She just looked at the plant and at me and smiled. Like maybe this plant and all of us had a lot in common. I’d like to think so, so I’ll go with that.

She passed a few days later. Daughter, Ellen, said it was the best day Prudie had had for months.

Just love it and let it be. So her. So Prudie. So grateful to have been warmed by her light that came from within. The memory of the hoya plant will live on with me forever and mine is looking beautiful.

