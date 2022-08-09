Men’s league leaders stay on top

With the men’s league season at Northridge Country Club heading into the home stretch, Ryan Kaeding’s team is maintaining the lead it has held for more than a month.

The leaders remain atop the standings after a 26-22 win over Jason Hoover’s team last week. Hoover carded a gross 34 to keep his team in contention. The 34 tied Brock Rogers for low honors.

John Walford’s moved up a spot into second place, just 5.5 points behind the leaders, after a big 30.5-17.5 win over Scott Parson’s team. Travis Kraemer posted a net 30 for the Parson crew. The winners have moved all the way up from 13th in the last month.

Walford’s team moved up after Gordy Bryant’s team dropped a 26-22 decision to Jordan Johnson’s team. The losers held onto fifth place despite the setback.

Scott Herbolsheimer’s team made a big move, climbing six spots to fourth behind a 33-15 win over Richie Goll’s team. Herbolsheimer and Jeff Schall each carded net 31s to power the win.

In other matches:

Brent Stansberry’s team was a 27.5-20.5 winner over Kelly Schany’s team.

Clements Trucking scored a 26.5-21.5 win over Ed Anibal’s team. Gary Dorathy’s team posted the same score in a win over The B-52s.

Karl Adamson’s team was a 26-22 winner over Cary Going’s team. Larry Bucy added up a net 29 for the winners, the week’s low net score.

Burt Rogers’ team slipped past Gus Langley’s team by the slimmest of margins, 24.5-23.5.

Men’s League Standings

1. Ryan Kaeding, 364; 2. John Walford, 358.5; 3. Gordy Bryant, 353; 4. Scott Herbolsheimer, 349; 5. Jordan Johnson, 347.5; 6. Kelly Schany, 347; 7. Burt Rogers, 345; 8. Gus Langley, 342; 9. Jason Hoover, 338.5; 10. Lucas Wood, 338; 11. Brent Stansberry, 336; 12. Gary Dorathy, 334; 13. Richie Goll, 331.5; 14. Carey Going, 331.5; 15. Clements Trucking, 327; 16. Ed Anibal, 322.5; 17. Scott Parson, 318; 18. The B-52s, 307.5; 19. Karl Adamson, 293.5.