Funeral services for Merry Van Der Hart and her children Esther and Timothy were held Feb. 25, 2023, at ABNE Events in Herman. Burial was in Herman Cemetery. They passed away Feb. 17, 2023, due to an automobile accident.

Merry was born on March 27, 1993, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Brian and Ronni Gillaspie. They lived for a time in Gays Mills and then Boscobel, Wisconsin, where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. She went on to get a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College in Waverley, Iowa, with a chemistry and education major and physics minor. Much to the delight of her future husband, the Lord led her in her career search to Harlan, Iowa, where he could more conveniently get to know her. There she taught physics, physical science, and chemistry.

She was united in marriage to Gabriel Van Der Hart on Aug. 12, 2017, and they resided in Elkhorn before moving to the Herman area. To this union were born three children: John, Daniel, and Esther and one unborn son Timothy Azariah.

Merry’s life was a story of kindness, love, and care for others that glowed more-so since her moment of salvation. She took her abilities, strengths, and desire to excel into whatever circumstances she was in, and she simply—loved.

Her interest in research and desire to excel would also manifest in her gardening, where she would look into all the different varieties of tomatoes, beans, etc., and determine which one might work best for what she had.

On May 14, 2022, Esther Dorothy was born to Gabriel and Merry, adding to the number of their growing family. She grew as a healthy young girl until the time she also passed with her mother into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of nine months. The brightness she brought by her little feminine presence, through her bright blue eyes, big smile, soft high baby chatter, and sweet laugh will be greatly missed.

In Merry’s womb is their unborn son, Timothy Azariah, who also passed into the presence of the Lord on February 17.

That family asks that cards and memorials be sent to Campbell Aman Funeral Home.

