Funeral services for Meta Maslonka were held Dec. 31, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The former Tekamah woman passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln at the age of 101.

Meta Bee was born Dec. 6, 1921, in Ainsworth, to Homer Matthew and Pearl Jane (Bingham) Shattuck. She graduated from Bassett High School in 1939 and taught five terms in country schools in Rock and Keya Paha counties. The model of an industrious, hardworking spirit, she tried never to complain, but to make the most of a difficult situation. She went on to work for two years at Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot and four years at Shar-Lo Homes in Tekamah.

Meta was married to Raymond Maslonka in Hastings on Dec. 14, 1946, which was her parents’ 35th wedding anniversary. Meta and Raymond were members of First Baptist Church in Tekamah. They were baptized together on Dec. 14, 1958, their 12th wedding anniversary. She taught Sunday school for many years and held many officer positions to serve the church. Her greatest joy was working on the Fellowship Committee and the SUS group.

She would get up early to fix Raymond his breakfast, then go back to sleep for 30 more minutes. Once her children were up, she spent time reading the Bible and the day’s “Secret Place.” She gained much pleasure by reading the Bible and in viewing God’s handiwork—especially in flowers.

Meta had many interests which included crocheting, making quilts, braiding rugs and writing poetry. Until recent years, she enjoyed maintaining regular correspondence with her sisters, cousins, childhood classmates and previous students.

She is survived by her children, Steven Ray (Pat) Maslonka of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Jana Beth (John) Gentry of Lincoln; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Leah Mae Cameron.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.